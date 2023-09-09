 
Saturday, September 09, 2023
Britney Spears celebrates independence, declares herself 'single' amid Sam Asghari divorce

On Friday, Britney Spears delighted her Instagram followers with a series of lively dance videos. The 41-year-old pop sensation, in a post that has since been removed, donned a striking white minidress and playfully declared herself 'single as f**k' while grooving to Madonna's 2012 hit, "I'm Addicted."

In the video, Britney wore an infectious smile and swayed to the rhythm with her arms raised high. She captioned the post with enthusiasm, writing, 'SINGLE SOON??? Single as f**k!!!'

Britney, known for her hit "Toxic," expressed her relief that her child support obligations to her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, for their son, Sean Preston, would soon conclude when he turns 18.

In another video, she changed into a black blouse with stylish ruffled sleeves and a chic green plaid miniskirt. Once more, she danced to the same song and showcased her outfit. The caption of this now-deleted video read, ''MURICA I HIT YOU RIGHT BACK!!!'

In recent news, Britney's marriage of 14 months came to an end when her now-estranged husband filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

