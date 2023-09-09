‘The Tonight Show’ staffers quash ‘toxic’ workplace claims about Jimmy Fallon

‘The Tonight Show’ staffers are coming forward to support beloved host Jimmy Fallon against claims of 'erratic behavior'

According to a recent report, several current employees of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon have stepped forward to offer their support for the show's host amid recent character scrutiny.

As reported by the Daily Mail on Friday, four television producers shared their positive views on Fallon, describing him as a "supportive" and "collaborative" leader who fosters a sense of camaraderie, making many of them feel like a part of a close-knit "family."

One individual, who reportedly has been with the late-night talk show for two years, expressed their perspective, saying, “From the day I walked in, I felt as if everybody was very energized and excited about creating a very positive workplace, especially Jimmy, and I work closely with him.”

The producer went on to describe Fallon's approach, stating, "I have seen him stick to his guns but [give] respect to other people who disagree with him." They further noted that Fallon is receptive to changing his viewpoint when presented with alternative perspectives.

“I cannot say enough good things about him, about how he is an empathetic person, how he hears other people’s opinions [and] how he’s open to being flexible,” the unnamed person added.

In a shocking report published by Rolling Stone on Thursday, allegations were made by two current staff members and 14 former employees of The Tonight Show. They asserted that Fallon contributed to a "depressing atmosphere" on the show by purportedly demeaning and mistreating his colleagues.

These sources also reiterated ongoing claims that the Fever Pitch actor struggles with alcohol-related issues and has been observed consuming alcohol while on the job.

However, the initial producer also informed the Daily Mail that the Saturday Night Live veteran has never engaged in belittlement or outbursts towards anyone.

This individual emphasized that the comedian actively engages with all staff members by interacting with them throughout the halls.