PTI claims Usman Dar 'abducted', demands immediate release

Usman Dar addressing a press conference at Press Information Department in this undated picture. — APP

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in a statement on Saturday, decrying alleged enforced disappearance targeting its leadership alleged that Usman Dar was "abducted".

The former ruling party has demanded that its leader Usman Dar be recovered and presented in the court of law.

"First it was Aoun Abbas Buppi, then Sadaqat Abbasi and now Usman Dar has been abducted," the statement said.

It is pertinent to mention that following the May 9 riots various PTI leaders and workers have faced legal challenges owing to the attacks on army installations.

May 9 riots

The May 9 riots were triggered in various parts across the country after the deposed prime minister and PTI's chairman Imran Khan was arrested in the £190 million settlement case. Hundreds of PTI workers and senior leaders were put behind bars for their involvement in violence and attacks on military installations.

During the protests, the miscreants targeted the civil and military installations including — Jinnah House and the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

The military termed May 9 "Black Day" and decided to try the protesters under the Army Act.

PTI chairman and the former prime minister who at present is imprisoned in Attock jail in the "cipher case", was also investigated by a special Joint Investigation Team (JIT) regarding the May 9 violence. The JIT had grilled Khan on offences under sections 121 (waging or attempting to wage war or abetting waging of war against Pakistan), 131 (abetting mutiny or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty) and 146 (rioting) mentioned in the first information report (FIR).

The PTI chairman was also probed with regards to offences under sections 120, 120-A, 120-B, 121-A, 505, 153, 153-A, 153-B and 107 of PPC for his alleged involvement in attacks on Askari Tower, Shadman police station, and torching of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) offices in Lahore's Model Town and Jinnah House, which also serves as the corps commander’s residence.