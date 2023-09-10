Katie Price dissolves lip fillers in painful procedure before starting fresh

Katie Price, the former glamour model known for undergoing several cosmetic procedures, recently shared her experience of having her lip fillers dissolved before starting fresh.

Taking to Instagram, the former I Am A Celebrity star shared videos originally posted by clinic Lift Aesthetics that she documented while undergoing the painful experience of lip filler removal.

The video showed Ellie May Mackenzie applying the numbing cream to the model's lips with the help of a syringe to make the process less painful.

In the video, Ellie could be heard telling Katie, "I am going to apply some numbing cream, so it's less painful."

The second video featured Elle performing the process of removing lip fillers as Katie appeared to be in severe pain and was shown wincing.

The caption of the post hinted that Katie wanted to get new fillers, as it stated, "Dissolving and starting fresh."

According to The Sun, despite undergoing a painful surgical process, Katie appeared to be satisfied with the results, and she was seen pouting in her TikTok livestream following the procedure.

According to Dailymail, the 45-year-old former model was joined by her daughter Princess in the TikTok livestream and was seen reassuring her mother that the latter's lips looked good.

Princess, whom Katie shares with Peter Andre, asked her mother if Katie would recommend her getting lip fillers, to which Katie replied, "No, you should not be getting anything done to yourself."