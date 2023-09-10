 
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner latest less-steamy appearance gets online

After the Beyoncé concert PDA, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are passionately embracing their budding romance as recently they were spotted at a New York Fashion Week’s star-studded dinner together.

Dressed in Black, the pair attended designer Haider Ackermann and skin-care brand Augustinus Bader’s dinner bash to celebrate their moisturizers.

The Kardashian beauty sported a lengthy blazer under knee-high boots and complimented the look with bright blue gloves.

On the other hand, the Dune star opted for a casual look, a Celine tee over a baseball hat.

On the dinner nigh, other celebrities, including Oscar Isaac, Jared Leto, Amelia Gray Hamlin, Derek Blasberg and others, attended the event.

Since April, Kylie and Timothée were romantically linked but kept their relationship under the wraps. Earlier, the pair were spotted locking lips at the Grammy winner’s concert at SoFi stadium, marking their first public appearance as a couple.

“They had an amazing time together at Beyoncé’s concert. [Their] bond just keeps getting stronger,” a tipster tattled to Us Weekly.

The source continued, “Chalamet and Jenner have a “really close connection,” which has been heating up. “Their chemistry is off the charts,” the source noted earlier this month, explaining that they try to “make as much time for each other” as possible despite their “incredibly busy schedules.”

