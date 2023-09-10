 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, September 10, 2023
By
Web Desk

'Deadpool 3' filmmaker shares key update about MCU film

By
Web Desk

Sunday, September 10, 2023

Deadpool 3 filmmaker shares key update about MCU film
'Deadpool 3' filmmaker shares key update about MCU film

Deadpool and R-rated go hand in hand as the comic superhero gained notoriety for its adult content. To make the ratings official, the director, Shawn Levy, confirmed the movie will continue the tone of the previous films.

"Long before I loved Ryan Reynolds, I loved Deadpool. I love Deadpool," Levy told Deadline. "Deadpool 1 is, to me, like a perfect movie, so I was not going to mess with the DNA of that franchise."

Hyping up the upcoming flick, the filmmaker said the movie will knock the Marvel Cinematic Unuverse's socks off as it is "raw and audacious."

"Our movie is raw, audacious, very much R-rated. We went to great lengths to not shoot it on soundstages with digital environments. The internet has proven that by revealing pictures of our shoot," he continued.

"But no, we wanted something that felt grounded and real. You put Hugh Jackman in his most iconic character alongside Ryan Reynolds in his most iconic character, I would say it's more a descendant of Midnight Run, 48 Hours, and Planes, Trains, and Automobiles than it is a descendant of Airplane."

More From Entertainment:

Ashton Kutcher's 'creepy' comments resurfaces amid Masterson controversy

Ashton Kutcher's 'creepy' comments resurfaces amid Masterson controversy

'The Nun 2' spooks box-office as competitors scare away

'The Nun 2' spooks box-office as competitors scare away

Stormzy and Maya Jama seek couples' therapy to strengthen their reunion

Stormzy and Maya Jama seek couples' therapy to strengthen their reunion
Sharon Osbourne reveals desire to move Ozzy back to London amid health woes video

Sharon Osbourne reveals desire to move Ozzy back to London amid health woes
Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner's latest less-steamy appearance gets online

Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner's latest less-steamy appearance gets online
Robert De Niro appears trimmed and fit, following 80th birthday bash

Robert De Niro appears trimmed and fit, following 80th birthday bash

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis on Danny Masterson letter: 'It was for the judge only'

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis on Danny Masterson letter: 'It was for the judge only'
Katie Price dissolves lip fillers in painful procedure before 'starting fresh'

Katie Price dissolves lip fillers in painful procedure before 'starting fresh'

Taylor Swift fans slam Olivia Rodrigo, speculate 'The Grudge' targets Swift video

Taylor Swift fans slam Olivia Rodrigo, speculate 'The Grudge' targets Swift
Jimmy Fallon gets trolled in resurfaced clip amid 'toxic' claims

Jimmy Fallon gets trolled in resurfaced clip amid 'toxic' claims

'Guns N' Roses' postpones concert on 'World Tour' due to illness

'Guns N' Roses' postpones concert on 'World Tour' due to illness
Jamie Foxx was ‘hilarious’ and ‘ball of energy’ in first acting project after health scare

Jamie Foxx was ‘hilarious’ and ‘ball of energy’ in first acting project after health scare