'Deadpool 3' filmmaker shares key update about MCU film

Deadpool and R-rated go hand in hand as the comic superhero gained notoriety for its adult content. To make the ratings official, the director, Shawn Levy, confirmed the movie will continue the tone of the previous films.

"Long before I loved Ryan Reynolds, I loved Deadpool. I love Deadpool," Levy told Deadline. "Deadpool 1 is, to me, like a perfect movie, so I was not going to mess with the DNA of that franchise."

Hyping up the upcoming flick, the filmmaker said the movie will knock the Marvel Cinematic Unuverse's socks off as it is "raw and audacious."

"Our movie is raw, audacious, very much R-rated. We went to great lengths to not shoot it on soundstages with digital environments. The internet has proven that by revealing pictures of our shoot," he continued.

"But no, we wanted something that felt grounded and real. You put Hugh Jackman in his most iconic character alongside Ryan Reynolds in his most iconic character, I would say it's more a descendant of Midnight Run, 48 Hours, and Planes, Trains, and Automobiles than it is a descendant of Airplane."