Mads Mikkelsen faces awkward question at Venice Film Festival

Mads Mikkelsen is known for his calm and composure. But a recent incident shed light on his often unseen side.

At the Venice Film Festival Q&A session, a reporter asked about the 57-year-old movie The Promised Land, which he claimed fell short of the Academy's new diversity rules eligibility for the Best Picture category.

"This is a cast and Danish production that's entirely Nordic, and, therefore, has some lack of diversity, you would say."

"What are you on to?" the Bond star cut in, "From the get-go?"

From the get-go," the reporter added. "There are some rules of diversity across the Atlantic for competing in the Best Picture [category], the equivalent of this competition. As I see, you don't live up to these standards with this cast. I'm just curious: It's not because of artistic reasons, it's because of a lack of diversity that this can't compete in that competition. Are you worried about it?"

"Are you?" Mads hits back. "I'm serious and honest, because you're putting us on the spot, so you answer the question."

Responding to the question, the director pointed, “Well, first of all, the film takes place in Denmark in the 1750s. We do have a big plotline about a girl of color who is being subjected to racism, which was very rare, any people of color in Denmark… almost nobody. She was probably at the time the only one in the entire country of Denmark.”

These broader and inclusive set of rules will be effected from 2024. It stated that for the Academy's consideration, a project should check two of its four standards— which require onscreen representation, creative leadership and project team, industry access and opportunities, and audience development.

