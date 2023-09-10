 
menu menu menu
sports
Sunday, September 10, 2023
By
Sports Desk

Pak vs India: Will the arch-rivals high-voltage clash be affected by rains?

By
Sports Desk

Sunday, September 10, 2023

Covers set up on the pitch after rain set in to disrupt the India-Pakistan clash during the Asia Cup 2023 Group stage on September 04, 2023. — AFP
Covers set up on the pitch after rain set in to disrupt the India-Pakistan clash during the Asia Cup 2023 Group stage on September 04, 2023. — AFP

The highly-anticipated high-voltage match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan is set to kick off in a matter of hours; however, the possibility of the match being affected by rain looms large as the world turns its eyes towards Colombo, Sri Lanka. 

This is the second time the two sides will go up against each other in the ongoing six-team continental tournament. During their match last week, rain washed away their game.

According to the weather advisory issued by the Si Lankan Meteorological Department, showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts. Fairly heavy showers above 75mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Puttalam, Galle and Matara districts." 

The met department further shared that Colombo is likely to experience "several spells of showers" today. 

Furthermore, as per the latest weather report today, there is a 49% chance of rain at 1:30pm PST and will increase to 66% at around 2:30pm, which is the scheduled start time for the India vs Pakistan Super Fours game. 

Rain prediction throughout the match on Sunday will range from 49 to 69%. It is highly likely that today's match between India and Pakistan will be affected by rain just like their previous match in the group stage. 

If, however, the clash is not completed today, it will continue from the point where it was suspended on September 11 (tomorrow) which has been designated as the Reserve Day for the high-octane clash.

But it is possible that the reserve day, too, will witness rain. According to The Weather Channel, thunderstorms are expected daily in Colombo till September 17.

Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets on Wednesday to begin their Super 4 campaign. If the remaining Super 4 matches are washed out, Pakistan will qualify for the final with four points.

In case of washouts, Sri Lanka and India will be tied on three points each, along with the same Net Run Rate, which is why a coin toss will be done to determine which team will play the final.

Bangladesh will only have two points, since they have already lost one game in the Super Four, in case of washouts, and thus will not be in the race for the final.

The trophy will be shared if the final of the Asia Cup 2023 is also washed out on September 17.

Remaining Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 matches

Sept 9 – Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 10 - Pakistan vs India in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 12 - India vs Sri Lanka in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 14 - Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 15 - India vs Bangladesh in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Asia Cup 2023 Final

Sept 17 - Final in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

More From Sports:

Teenager Coco Gauff wins US Open crown crushing Aryna Sabalenka

Teenager Coco Gauff wins US Open crown crushing Aryna Sabalenka
Asia Cup 2023: Hridoy heroics prove futile as Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh

Asia Cup 2023: Hridoy heroics prove futile as Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh
Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan to field same playing XI as last match against India

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan to field same playing XI as last match against India
In a first, Pakistan to partake in women’s int’l beach volleyball championship

In a first, Pakistan to partake in women’s int’l beach volleyball championship

WATCH: Virat Kohli stops mid-training to play with puppy video

WATCH: Virat Kohli stops mid-training to play with puppy
Pak vs Ind: Babar Azam warns India of 'best' bowling attack video

Pak vs Ind: Babar Azam warns India of 'best' bowling attack
Pakistan's sports climber Iqra Jillani aims to create history in Asian Games

Pakistan's sports climber Iqra Jillani aims to create history in Asian Games
Novak Djokovic secures victory over US Ben Shelton, closing in to 10th US Open final

Novak Djokovic secures victory over US Ben Shelton, closing in to 10th US Open final
France triumph over New Zealand during opening match of Rugby World Cup

France triumph over New Zealand during opening match of Rugby World Cup
All eyes on French management as Rugby World Cup tournament begins

All eyes on French management as Rugby World Cup tournament begins
Pakistan's SAFF U16 journey ends with semi-final loss to Bangladesh

Pakistan's SAFF U16 journey ends with semi-final loss to Bangladesh
Coco Gauff recreating tennis history as she retraces Serena Williams' US Open Final glory

Coco Gauff recreating tennis history as she retraces Serena Williams' US Open Final glory