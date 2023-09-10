 
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Meghan Markle’s ‘only accomplishment’ of Spotify bashed

Meghan Markle has just been called out for releasing ‘just one good thing’ in her entire Spotify contract
Meghan Markle has just been called out for releasing ‘just one good thing’ in her entire Spotify contract 

Meghan Markle’s lack of content for Spotify has sparked a massive uproar among experts who believe she did ‘just one good thing’.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser made these claims and admissions.

All her thoughts have been shared in a piece for News.com.au.

In this piece she started by saying, “In the two and a half years of the Spotify/Sussex union, the only series they managed to put out was Meghan’s Archetypes, the bastard child of a first-year gender studies reader and a 2014 issue People.”

At the time Bill Simmons went as far as to brand Prince Harry’s idea of intervweing Putin as “ludicrous” so much so that “it defies the bounds of language, namely, that he would interview homicidal warmonger Vladimir Putin and wannabe coup-plotter Donald Trump about their childhoods.”

Before concluding Ms Elser went on to not that “if this had come to pass, it would have been like pitting Betty White against Mike Tyson in the ring for a bare knuckle stoush.”

