Scott Evans blasted Chris Evans, Alba Baptista haters: Watch

Heartthrob Chris Evans broke many hearts as he tied the knot with his girlfriend, Alba Baptista. As the pair strengthens their bond, they have previously been on the receiving hand of the internet for multiple reasons.

Defending his elder brother, Scott appeared on The Viall Files in July, blasting Marvel’s star-zealous fans who were outraged at the pair’s age gap and secrecy of the relationship as Chris revealed in 2022 that he was dating the Nun Warrior star for over a year.

The 39-year-old said that the internet can promptly ruin good stuff, “It’s been, like, a slow burn over the years. It’s not like he catapults to fame. We’ve been experiencing, and we watched the internet happen.”

The megastar’s young brother continued, “Twitter wasn’t around when he first started making movies, and so just being able to just see it all…kind of what can happen. It can be a dark place and people can get very bold with the things that they think are appropriate.”



Adding, “The way people can be can make it pretty hard to date someone like that. Because you think, ‘I’m just dating a person, he’s a guy,’ and then all of a sudden, it’s article after article after article after post after tag after tag.”