Hollywood stars jump to Martin Short's defense after controversial op-ed

Scores of Hollywood A-list stars comes to the defence of Martin Short after a scathing op-od called him "desperately unfunny."

The Night at the Museum star Ben Stiller prompted his response on the Slate op-ed titled Why We Keep Putting Up With Martin Short.

“Martin Short is a comedic genius. End of the story,” he penned.

Star Wars lead star Mark Hamill also threw his weight behind his peer, writing, "Hard to believe people are actually debating whether or not Martin Short is funny. Newsflash: He is HILARIOUS."

Meanwhile, John Cusack shed light on the actor’s early stints at Second City Television, writing, "Mr. Rodgers [sic] boxing match is my fav."

Jerry O'Connell also gushed over the Only Murder in the Building's star kindness, "When I was a kid, I walked up to Martin Short and told him I loved Three Amigos. He could not have been kinder to this annoying kid. I think about that exchange a lot."

It is pertinent to mention here that the controversial piece argues Short's "over-the-top characters" are "unbelievably annoying," the writer noted Short's "schtick" as "exhausting, sweaty, and desperately unfunny."