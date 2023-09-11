Meghan Markle gets disturbing news in US as Prince Harry waits for her in Germany

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has been warned that her former husband Trevor Engelson could write a memoir about their failed marriage.



Royal expert and author Neil Sean has claimed that Trevor Engelson has been approached by many publishers to write a tell-all book about his and Meghan Markle’s failed marriage.

The former Suits actress was married to film management and production company owner Trevor from 2011 to 2014.

According to reports they divorced on the grounds of “irreconcilable differences”.

The OK! quoted Neil Sean as saying that various publishers had offered Trevor big deals and big money when Meghan was at the height of her fame. “I would think that he will take stock and look at all options.”

The royal author further said, “Meghan is bound to be petrified.”

“He would truly have a remarkable story because after all, he would have first-hand experience of what it was like to be married the first time around to the actress. I have met him briefly and he strikes me as a nice, caring man who clearly has moved on. However, there is no escape from his story”, Neil further claimed.

The royal expert’s remarks came as Prince Harry is awaiting his wife Meghan Markle to join him at the Invictus Games in Germany.