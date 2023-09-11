 
menu menu menu
sports
Monday, September 11, 2023
By
Sports Desk

Pak vs India: 'Very sweet' India's Bumrah grateful for Shaheen Afridi's gift

By
Sports Desk

Monday, September 11, 2023

"Very sweet," said the Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah as he expressed gratitude to Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi after the latter congratulated and handed over a present to the former on becoming a father. 

The short video clip which has gone viral on social media shows the two fast bowlers warmly greeting each other with Shaheen congratulating and conveying his best wishes to the Indian fast bowler on becoming a father.

Meanwhile, Bumrah can be seen thanking the Pakistani pacer for the kind gesture

"Very sweet" — Bumrah can be heard reacting to Shaheen's gesture.

Taking to social media, Shaheen on his official X account — formerly known as Twitter, wrote: " Love and peace. Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93 and family on the birth of your child. Prayers for the entire family."

"We battle on the field. Off the field we are just your regular humans, he added.

Responding to Shaheen's social media post, Bumrah said that he and his family are "overwhelmed" by the love shown by the Pakistani pacer.

The Indian right-arm fast bowler had announced the birth of a baby boy on September 4 earlier this month.

It must be noted that Bumrah had to leave India's camp in Sri Lanka before their last group-stage match against Nepal due to the birth of his child.

After attending to his family duties, he returned to the camp and was in today's lineup to face the arch-rivals.

Pakistani and Indian players may be rivals during the matches but they share a positive relation overall.

Before Pakistan and India's group-stage encounter in Kandy, India's Virat Kohli met with the entire Pakistani team and they shared some beautiful moments.

Not only Kohli but Pakistan's Haris Rauf was also seen talking to India's Mohammad Siraj.

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq met Indian captain Rohit Sharma outside the nets.

It is pertinent to mention that the high-voltage Pakistan-India Super 4 clash resumed today after hours of delay due to a wet outfield but thankfully no overs were lost.

The match was suspended a day earlier and resumed today on the "reserve day" from the point it was abandoned due to rain on Saturday.

It had been raining intermittently since early morning and the sky was overcast with dark clouds, while strong winds continued to blow in Colombo.

According to the Sri Lankan weather department, there is a chance of heavy rain during the afternoon hours.

It must be noted that Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first against India in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match.

More From Sports:

Pak vs Ind: Virat Kohli races to 13,000 ODI runs, surpasses Sachin Tendulkar

Pak vs Ind: Virat Kohli races to 13,000 ODI runs, surpasses Sachin Tendulkar
Asia Cup 2023: Kohli, Rahul tons help India post massive 357-run target for Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023: Kohli, Rahul tons help India post massive 357-run target for Pakistan
Djokovic makes history with record-equalling 24th Grand Slam win

Djokovic makes history with record-equalling 24th Grand Slam win
Asia Cup 2023: Big blow to Pakistan as Haris Rauf ruled out of India clash

Asia Cup 2023: Big blow to Pakistan as Haris Rauf ruled out of India clash
PCB officials, spotted at Colombo casino, went there in search of 'halal' food

PCB officials, spotted at Colombo casino, went there in search of 'halal' food
Pakistan ex-cricketer gets 12 years for inciting murder of Islamophobic Dutch MP

Pakistan ex-cricketer gets 12 years for inciting murder of Islamophobic Dutch MP
Pak vs Ind: Memes keep fans cheered as rain likely to spoil today's match

Pak vs Ind: Memes keep fans cheered as rain likely to spoil today's match
Pak vs Ind: Bad news for cricket fans as Colombo weather still not clear

Pak vs Ind: Bad news for cricket fans as Colombo weather still not clear
Luis Rubiales finally resigns due to enormous pressure following kiss scandal

Luis Rubiales finally resigns due to enormous pressure following kiss scandal

In a first, Germany beat Serbia to win first Basketball World Cup

In a first, Germany beat Serbia to win first Basketball World Cup
Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan, India rain-hit match to resume today

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan, India rain-hit match to resume today
Amara Diouf makes history as youngest soccer player to represent Senegal

Amara Diouf makes history as youngest soccer player to represent Senegal