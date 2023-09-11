Pak vs India: 'Very sweet' India's Bumrah grateful for Shaheen Afridi's gift

"Very sweet," said the Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah as he expressed gratitude to Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi after the latter congratulated and handed over a present to the former on becoming a father.



The short video clip which has gone viral on social media shows the two fast bowlers warmly greeting each other with Shaheen congratulating and conveying his best wishes to the Indian fast bowler on becoming a father.

Meanwhile, Bumrah can be seen thanking the Pakistani pacer for the kind gesture

"Very sweet" — Bumrah can be heard reacting to Shaheen's gesture.

Taking to social media, Shaheen on his official X account — formerly known as Twitter, wrote: " Love and peace. Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93 and family on the birth of your child. Prayers for the entire family."

"We battle on the field. Off the field we are just your regular humans, he added.

Responding to Shaheen's social media post, Bumrah said that he and his family are "overwhelmed" by the love shown by the Pakistani pacer.



The Indian right-arm fast bowler had announced the birth of a baby boy on September 4 earlier this month.



It must be noted that Bumrah had to leave India's camp in Sri Lanka before their last group-stage match against Nepal due to the birth of his child.

After attending to his family duties, he returned to the camp and was in today's lineup to face the arch-rivals.

Pakistani and Indian players may be rivals during the matches but they share a positive relation overall.

Before Pakistan and India's group-stage encounter in Kandy, India's Virat Kohli met with the entire Pakistani team and they shared some beautiful moments.

Not only Kohli but Pakistan's Haris Rauf was also seen talking to India's Mohammad Siraj.

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq met Indian captain Rohit Sharma outside the nets.

It is pertinent to mention that the high-voltage Pakistan-India Super 4 clash resumed today after hours of delay due to a wet outfield but thankfully no overs were lost.



The match was suspended a day earlier and resumed today on the "reserve day" from the point it was abandoned due to rain on Saturday.

It had been raining intermittently since early morning and the sky was overcast with dark clouds, while strong winds continued to blow in Colombo.

According to the Sri Lankan weather department, there is a chance of heavy rain during the afternoon hours.

It must be noted that Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first against India in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match.