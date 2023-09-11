Jennifer Lopez reacts to Timothée Chalamet photos

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet witnessed the men's finals match at the 2023 US Open on Sunday.

The match between No. 2 Novak Djokovic and No. 3 Daniil Medvedev was a nail-biter, with Djokovic walking away with the championship win.

When the Vogue Magazine shared the pair's pictures on Instagram, Jennifer Lopez was among hundreds of people who liked the post containing Timothee and Kylier's pictures.

The couple was spotted in the stands, both wearing black for the men’s singles finals. Jenner appeared to be stroking Chalamet’s hair in a clip shared on the US Open’s account on X, formerly known as Twitter. They were also photographed generally being affectionate with each other.



The couple was first reported to be dating in April after they were initially spotted together in January.

