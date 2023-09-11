 
Monday, September 11, 2023
Sara Sharif murder: Police take Urfan Sharif's five children from Jehlum home

Sara Sharif's body was found in her family home in Woking, Surrey, on August 10. — Surrey Police handout

Pakistan police Monday took custody of five of Urfan Sharif's children, who is a prime suspect in the murder case of Sara Sharif.

Sara, a 10-year-old girl, was found dead at her family's residence in Woking, Surrey in the United Kingdom (UK) on August 10, and her father and his partner had left the country the day before her body was discovered.

Post-mortem examinations revealed that Sara had sustained multiple and extensive injuries.

The District Police Office (DPO) of Jhelum confirmed the custody of the children, identifying them as Noman, Azlam, Ihsan, Hina, and Bisma Sharif. However, Urfan Sharif, the father and prime suspect, remains at large, and police are actively conducting raids to apprehend him.

Sara's grandfather, Muhammad Sharif, said that he had been sheltering the children at his residence in Jhelum but did not specify how long they had been there. He previously denied having any contact with his son or knowing their whereabouts.

Witnesses reported a significant police presence outside the Sharif residence, with officers halting traffic and preventing people from using their phones to record. According to Muhammad Sharif, the police damaged his home's gates and CCTV cameras during the operation.

Sara's family has accused the police of intimidation, involuntary detention of some relatives, and unwarranted searches of their homes. They claim that the police fabricated charges against them to exert further pressure. 

However, the police have denied these allegations. The investigation into Sara Sharif's murder continues, with efforts focused on locating and apprehending the prime suspect, Urfan Sharif.

