pakistan
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Pak vs Ind: Fans divided over Pakistan's disappointing performance as No1 ODI team

Indias Kuldeep Yadav (2R) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan´s Fakhar Zaman (L) during the Asia Cup 2023 super four one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 11, 2023.
Pakistan's humiliating 228-runs defeat against India had the microblogging site, X, divided over the national squad's disappointing performance as the no. 1 ODI team in the world.

The Men in Green looked confused and lacked intent while playing on the reserve day against India, who on the contrary played aggressively and posted a massive 356-run total on the scorecard in the Super 4 clash in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023.

Pakistani bowlers failed to pick up any wickets today while their batting line-up faltered against the Indian bowlers who bowled out the Green Shirts just for 128 runs at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday.

It was also India's biggest one-day international (ODI) win against Pakistan — who faced their third-heaviest defeat in the format.

For a team that is in great form and was ranked world number one not so long ago, a loss with this big of a margin came as a surprise to many as Pakistan did not lose but were also outclassed in all aspects of the game.

From fans to professional cricketers, no one could refrain from giving their opening on this loss.

While some believed that it just wasn't Pakistan's day, others pointed out flaws in the captaincy and the intent shown by the Green Shirts.

Here are some reactions: 


