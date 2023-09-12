 
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Amy Schumer irks netizens with Nicole Kidman's dig

Amy Schumer had to chew her words after the actor took a dig at Nicole Kidman, which the netizens did not appreciate.

The event unfolded as the Trainwreck star posted the Academy-winner US Open photo on Instagram, where the 56-year-old sported an intense expression as she watched the women’s single final between Coco Gauff and Aryana Sabalenka with her hand under her chin.

Sarcastically, the I Feel Pretty actress captioned, “This how human sit,” suggesting Nicole looked robotic.

After the post, the backlash followed as fans called out the New York native for cyberbullying and being mean to Kidman.

“Are you cyberbullying Oscar and Emmy winner Nicole Kidman right now,” one user commented under the post assorted by Page Six.

Another added, “Bringing others down is always a sign of our own internal insecurities anyway, so the critics here should hold a mirror.”

“This post seems beneath you. What point are you trying to make here?” a third opined.

“Wow so mean! I expected one of my favourite comedians to have more respect for other people’s feelings than this,” a fourth wrote.

Facing stiff criticism, the 42-year-old instantly removed the photo and tendered an apology in a following post, only to be deleted later.

“I want to apologise to all the people I hurt posting a photo of Nicole Kidman and alluding to her being an alien,” the comedian joked.

In the other deleted post, Amy referenced the recent Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis public apology for vouching for the disgraced actor Danny Masterson.

“I will be asking the cast of That ‘70s Show to write letters advocating for my forgiveness,” adding the hashtag “#takingtimetoheal”.

