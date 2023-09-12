 
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Meghan Markle landing in London today: Here’s why

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Meghan Markle landing in London today: Here’s why

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has sent a strong message to critics as she jetted off to join Prince Harry at Invictus Games in Germany.

According to a report by Daily Express, the Duchess was spotted at LAX airport as she heads to join Harry at the Dusseldorf for Invictus Games.

The report further claims that Meghan has been pictured arriving at LAX airport in California to board a flight headed for London's Heathrow. The mother of two is then expected to head to Germany.

According to Daily Mail, Meghan looked delighted as she jetted off to join Harry.

Archie and Lilibet were not present as Meghan boarded the plane from LAX to Heathrow last night. She was accompanied by a single body guard.

The publication further claims that but despite landing in London today, Meghan will not be stopping in Britain for long.

Earlier, there were reports Meghan Markle will celebrate Prince Harry’s 39th birthday in Germany and the Duchess has planned a ‘significant’ birthday gift for the Duke.

Meanwhile, Meghan was spotted at fast food outlet Sunday as Prince Harry was away in Germany opening the Invictus Games.

