Meghan Markle shows ‘signs of anxiety’ ahead of Prince Harry reunion at Invictus Games

File Footage

Meghan Markle seems to be upset while leaving America to reunite with her husband Prince Harry in Dusseldorf, Germany, for the Invictus Games.



Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, was seen at the at LAX airport, however, she exuded dull vibes while traveling to Europe to join her husband, the Duke of Sussex.

Analyzing Meghan’s appearance, Body language expert Judi James compared it with her other recent outings where she was seen very upbeat.

"Her most recent outings have shown Meghan looking upbeat, carefree and relatable, dancing and partying at the Beyoncé concert or grinning widely as she stops at a drive-through takeaway,” she said.

"Here though, leaving for Germany, there are more fluctuations of mood,” Judi told express.co.uk.

She continued: "Like Harry, currently there’s laughter and a more relaxed look when she interacts with her travelling companions but in between the smiles, there seem to be facial expressions that signal vulnerability and some levels of anxiety or apprehension.

"Is that stress patch back for these last few hours before she’s back with Harry again?" the expert said referring to Meghan Markle’s previous appearance where she had a stress patch on.

Meghan and Harry’s reunion will mark their first public joint appearance since they their "near-catastrophic car chase” in New York City in May.