Nelly CONFIRMS rekindled romance with Ashanti: ‘It surprised both of us’

Following extensive discussions and widespread speculation, Nelly has publicly confirmed that he and Ashanti have rekindled their romance.

This matter came to light during Nelly's recent appearance on the Boss Moves with Rasheeda series hosted by Rasheeda Frost. Rasheeda wasted no time and posed the direct question, "So, have you and Ashanti gotten back together?"

Nelly responded with a chuckle and affirmed, “Yeah. We cool again.”

The St. Louis-based rapper explained that their reconciliation wasn't a deliberate plan, but he believes that their time apart ultimately proved beneficial for both of them.

“I think it surprised both of us, though. It wasn’t anything that was, like, planned. I think we both was pretty much doing what we do. But sometimes being separate, you understand one another more.”

He observed that he's content with the relationship because it no longer carries the same sense of "pressure" they experienced before.

“It’s no pressure. Before, I felt like both of us were doing what we were doing career wise. And when you’ve got so many people in the middle of it, it can be tough.”

In accordance with The Shade Room's report, this recent development comes on the heels of Ashanti and Nelly being photographed holding hands at the Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Ryan Garcia fight on April 22.

Upon the release of these photos, there was immediate speculation about the possibility of them rekindling their romance.

Last year, the two also turned up the heat during a performance of Body On Me. Later, when asked about their relationship status, Ashanti coyly mentioned that they were "cool," leaving room for curiosity.