Bebe Rexha openly admits insecurities: 'I am human'

Bebe Rexha wants to admit something many considered her contemporaries were immune from, i.e., performance pressure.

Taking to Tiktok, the I'm Good singer revealed that she was having anxiety attacks before going out on the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet.

"The VMAs are tomorrow and I am anxious AF," adding, "I want to start off by saying that I'm very grateful and blessed to be able to be invited to these awards shows and do what I love. I know that the criticism comes with the territory so I am all good with that."

Giving a peek into her mental health, Bebe said, "I am human, but I wanted just to talk about this because I meet a lot of people and a lot of times they'll be like, 'Oh my god, I love how you're all about positivity and confident,'" she continued. "Let me tell you, right now, I'm not feeling so confident."



"I am so anxious and stressed about going on the red carpet and, I guess, people talking about my weight because I'm not really loving myself right now," adding, "I'm not really feeling like the bad bitch that I usually am."