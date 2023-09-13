 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

Bebe Rexha openly admits insecurities: 'I am human'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Bebe Rexha openly admits insecurities: I am human
Bebe Rexha openly admits insecurities: 'I am human'

Bebe Rexha wants to admit something many considered her contemporaries were immune from, i.e., performance pressure.

Taking to Tiktok, the I'm Good singer revealed that she was having anxiety attacks before going out on the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet.

"The VMAs are tomorrow and I am anxious AF," adding, "I want to start off by saying that I'm very grateful and blessed to be able to be invited to these awards shows and do what I love. I know that the criticism comes with the territory so I am all good with that."

Giving a peek into her mental health, Bebe said, "I am human, but I wanted just to talk about this because I meet a lot of people and a lot of times they'll be like, 'Oh my god, I love how you're all about positivity and confident,'" she continued. "Let me tell you, right now, I'm not feeling so confident."

"I am so anxious and stressed about going on the red carpet and, I guess, people talking about my weight because I'm not really loving myself right now," adding, "I'm not really feeling like the bad bitch that I usually am."

More From Entertainment:

Kourtney Kardashian calls Kim ‘witch’ as feud broils on ‘The Kardashians’ season 4

Kourtney Kardashian calls Kim ‘witch’ as feud broils on ‘The Kardashians’ season 4
Kanye West ‘hates’ women and Bianca is the ‘disturbing proof’: ‘Renders her unable to see’

Kanye West ‘hates’ women and Bianca is the ‘disturbing proof’: ‘Renders her unable to see’
Kate Middleton meets prisoners in visit to UK charity

Kate Middleton meets prisoners in visit to UK charity

Amy Schumer lands in MORE trouble as she drags Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis in apology to Nicole Kidman

Amy Schumer lands in MORE trouble as she drags Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis in apology to Nicole Kidman
Prince Harry will face ‘flashpoint’ of estrangement in the UK

Prince Harry will face ‘flashpoint’ of estrangement in the UK
Ethan Hawke praises daughter Maya’s ‘blistering intelligence’ in new movie ‘Wildcat’

Ethan Hawke praises daughter Maya’s ‘blistering intelligence’ in new movie ‘Wildcat’
Leonardo DiCaprio's 'girlfriend' Vittoria Ceretti is not straight?

Leonardo DiCaprio's 'girlfriend' Vittoria Ceretti is not straight?
Lily Collins closes out summer with husband Charlie McDowell's 40th birthday celebration

Lily Collins closes out summer with husband Charlie McDowell's 40th birthday celebration
Drake gives release date for new single

Drake gives release date for new single

Prince Harry’s making Archie, Lilibet ‘bitterly estranged’ from grandpa King Charles

Prince Harry’s making Archie, Lilibet ‘bitterly estranged’ from grandpa King Charles

Nelly CONFIRMS rekindled romance with Ashanti: ‘It surprised both of us’

Nelly CONFIRMS rekindled romance with Ashanti: ‘It surprised both of us’
Meghan Markle arrives in Germany to join Prince Harry video

Meghan Markle arrives in Germany to join Prince Harry