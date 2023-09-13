Taylor Swift wins big at 2023 VMAs, internet calls it 'undeserved'

Taylor Swift is set to sweep the MTV Video Music Awards with eleven nominations nod as she has already bagged two wins. However, some netizens believe that she has been 'undeservedly' awarded.

Winning Best Pop Song for Anti-Hero, the global star's acceptance speech began with her love for pop music.

"I love making pop music, I love making pop music videos, I also love making country."

The Grammy winner continued, "I love slinking around different genres and the only reason I'm allowed to do that is because you, the fans, gave me the opportunity to do this."

Adding, "One big adventure and it's all so much to challenge myself to make music that's different than what I made last and I just love you for it. But I really love making pop music, so thank you so, so, so much."

Later, Taylor scored another win, this time for the Song of the Year for the previously awarded track.

"I am so, so happy because this is validating my favorite part of what I get to do," the Carolina star said.

"I started writing songs when I was 12 and it always starts with a very isolated emotion, a very specific type of insecurity or self-loathing that I feel like I'm the only one who is feeling in that moment but then when I go out on tour and I've got stadiums singing the words back to me."

As the Swift mania is dominating the 2023 VMas – some on the internet are not very much thrilled about the spectacle, complaining that other artists were more deserving.



