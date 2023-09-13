Justin Timberlake, Megan Thee Stallion 2023 VMAs drama truth out

VMAs are never complete without controversy, it seems, and this year was no exception. The latest was Megan Thee Stallion's seemingly terse exchange with Justin Timberlake on MTV backstage.

It all started when the Bye Bye Bye singer sent fans hysteria after announcing the NSYNC reunion.

In the viral clip, meanwhile, the 28-year-old was seen getting makeup touch backstage, coinciding with the band passing through the throng of crowd.

At that moment, Justin leans in to drop a few words to her, which apparently leaves her in fumes as she violently shakes her head and points her fingers in the middle of yelling at him as he keeps stepping away.

Causing an uproar on the internet, the footage was deemed misleading by an insider, however.

"Timberlake was simply introducing himself to Megan. "Meg loves Justin. She was saying, 'No, no, no, we've never met before,'" the source told Us Weekly. "It was their first time meeting, and she was excited."

Another tipster tattled to Variety that there was "zero fight."

"He said, 'It's so nice to meet you,' and she said 'No, no this don't count, this don't count. We gotta meet proper," adding, "It was very cute."