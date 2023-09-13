 
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Shakira pours her heart out for sons in VMAs 2023 speech: 'Thanks for supporting Mama'

Shakira pours heart out for sons in VMAs 2023 speech: 'Thanks for supporting Mama'

Shakira rocked the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet alongside her two sons, Milan and Sasha.

The Colombian star was honored with the video vanguard award at the VMAs, 2023 In her speech, she thanked MTV for being a big part of her career since 15 years. 

“Tonight I want to thank people who have played a key role in my visual history. I want to thank my parents. I want to thank my kids, Milan and Sasha, who are here," said Shakira.

"Thank you so much for cheering me up and making me feel that Mama can do it all," she added.

The family of three smiled at the red carpet as Shakira donned a shiny, gold gown while her kids wore matching black-and-yellow suits, with printed sneakers to match.

Shakira shares her two kids with ex Gerard Pique. The pair split ways in June 2022, however, the Hips Don’t Lie hitmaker says she tries her best to conceal the situation for her boys.

“I try to do it, and to protect them, because that’s my number one mission in life,” Shakira told Elle.

Previously, in an interview with ET Canada, in 2021, Shakira said, “I can’t deny they can’t escape the reality that I’m a public person, as well as their dad.” She shared that they still try to provide their kids a normal life.

