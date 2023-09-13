Ken Follet to join King Charles, Queen Camilla at dinner hosted by French president

Celebrated writer Ken Follet would join King Charles and Queen Camilla to attend a dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife.

Taking to social media, he said, "I'm a bit dazed. President Macron of France and Madame Macron are giving a dinner for King Charles and Queen Camilla at the Palace of Versailles next Wednesday--and I'm invited. Wow."

Follet is a Welsh author of thrillers and historical novels who has sold more than 160 million copies of his works.



King Charles III will travel to France for a state visit from September 20-22, several months after a scheduled trip was cancelled due to protests.



In Paris, the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said the visit was "an honour for France at a time when our country will also be hosting the Rugby World Cup".

"It will bear witness to the depth of the historic ties that unite our two countries and our two peoples, and will help showcase French expertise and know-how".