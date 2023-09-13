Liam Payne’s mother opens up on sudden hospitalization: ‘We are all worried sick’

Liam Payne was hospitalized in Italy where he was enjoying a vacation with his wife

Liam Payne's mother, Karen Payne, fought to hold back tears as she shared the family's deep concern over her son's emergency hospitalization.

Speaking from her residence near Wolverhampton, which is a three-story, £360,000 detached home, she expressed their distress to DailyMail, saying, "We are all worried sick about it, but we just have to get on. It's horrible – him being all the way over there."

“He’s in Milan and it sounds like he’ll be there for a week. I feel helpless”

The 62-year-old added: “All we can really do is sit it out here and hope for the best. There is nothing we can do. We feel helpless.”

“It’s such a horrible situation and we just hope he’s in the best place possible.”

The Strip That Down singer was unexpectedly hospitalized during a romantic getaway with his girlfriend due to severe kidney pain.

The 30-year-old fell ill while vacationing with Kate Cassidy at Lake Como in Italy, as reported by The Sun.



Just last month, Liam had announced the cancellation of his South America tour due to a "serious kidney infection" that had landed him in the hospital previously.

Sources reveal that he was celebrating his one-year anniversary with Kate when he became unwell at their vacation home, necessitating an ambulance trip to the hospital.

Currently, Liam is hospitalized and is expected to remain there for several days.

A source said: “Liam is in a bad way but he's in the best place he can be and finally doctors will be able to get to the bottom of what is going on.”

“Naturally he is gutted that his and Kate's trip to Lake Como has been ruined but at least she was there to help him when he fell ill.”

“Doctors have warned him not to expect to be signed off to go home for at least another six days.”

“They want to do every test possible to understand the issue fully but they now suspect that there has been an underlying issue for a while that has been getting worse.”