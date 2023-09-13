Taylor Swift takes a leaf out of Eminem's book

Taylor Swift dominated MTV's annual Video Music Awards on Tuesday, adding nine trophies to her collection as she claimed the top prize for her smash hit song "Anti-Hero".

The first single from Swift's 2022 "Midnights" album, "Anti-Hero" depicts a litany of insecurities with a chorus declaring: "It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me."

"This is unbelievable," the singer, on a break from her record-setting Eras Tour, said on stage as she held the Moon Person statuette for video of the year. "The fact this is a fan-voted award means so much to me."

Meanwhile, the singer hit 272 million followers on Instagram. A look at her account shows that she amassed millions of followers by sharing only 605 posts on the Facebook-owned application.

Taylor Swift is followed by hundreds of celebrities including Hollywood actors, musicians, Bollywood stars and sports persons on Instagram but she does not follow back even single person on the application.

It's not known how she knows what people are sharing on the app. The singer apparently has a separate account to keep an eye on her friends and family.

Similarly, Detroit rapper Eminem is followed by over 39 million people but he also does not follow back any celebrity on Instagram.



