 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift takes a leaf out of Eminem's book

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Taylor Swift takes a leaf out of Eminems book
Taylor Swift takes a leaf out of Eminem's book

Taylor Swift dominated MTV's annual Video Music Awards on Tuesday, adding nine trophies to her collection as she claimed the top prize for her smash hit song "Anti-Hero".

The first single from Swift's 2022 "Midnights" album, "Anti-Hero" depicts a litany of insecurities with a chorus declaring: "It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me."

"This is unbelievable," the singer, on a break from her record-setting Eras Tour, said on stage as she held the Moon Person statuette for video of the year. "The fact this is a fan-voted award means so much to me."

Meanwhile, the singer hit 272 million followers on Instagram. A look at her account shows that she amassed millions of followers by sharing only 605 posts on the Facebook-owned application.

Taylor Swift takes a leaf out of Eminems book

Taylor Swift is followed by hundreds of celebrities including Hollywood actors, musicians, Bollywood stars and sports persons on Instagram but she does not follow back even single person on the application.

 It's not known how she knows what people are sharing on the app. The singer apparently has a separate account to keep an eye on her friends and family.

Similarly, Detroit rapper Eminem is followed by over 39 million people but he also does not follow back any celebrity on Instagram.

Taylor Swift takes a leaf out of Eminems book


More From Entertainment:

Olivia Rodrigo announces ‘Guts’ world tour dates for 2024

Olivia Rodrigo announces ‘Guts’ world tour dates for 2024
Ice Spice and Ben Affleck brainstorm new drink name in Dunkin' Donuts’ ad

Ice Spice and Ben Affleck brainstorm new drink name in Dunkin' Donuts’ ad

Tom Holland enjoys golfing with lookalike brothers Harry and Sam at Pro-Am tournament

Tom Holland enjoys golfing with lookalike brothers Harry and Sam at Pro-Am tournament
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas continue to follow each other

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas continue to follow each other

Liam Payne’s mother opens up on sudden hospitalization: ‘We are all worried sick’

Liam Payne’s mother opens up on sudden hospitalization: ‘We are all worried sick’

Jessica Chastain brings glamour to Toronto Film Festival

Jessica Chastain brings glamour to Toronto Film Festival
Megan Thee Stallion breaks silence over ‘heated’ Justin Timberlake discussion at VMAs

Megan Thee Stallion breaks silence over ‘heated’ Justin Timberlake discussion at VMAs
Kate Middleton capitalises on criticism against Harry over prisoner of war 'snub'

Kate Middleton capitalises on criticism against Harry over prisoner of war 'snub'
Prince William highlights importance of mental health

Prince William highlights importance of mental health

Prince Harry’s no-contact with King Charles is ‘increasing depression’

Prince Harry’s no-contact with King Charles is ‘increasing depression’

Newlyweds Calvin Harris and Vick Hope jet off to Italy for honeymoon

Newlyweds Calvin Harris and Vick Hope jet off to Italy for honeymoon

Meghan Markle issued dire plea: ‘Please let King Charles see Archie, Lilibet’

Meghan Markle issued dire plea: ‘Please let King Charles see Archie, Lilibet’