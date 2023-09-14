Margot Robbie joins SAG-AFTRA rally amidst ongoing strike months after Barbie's success

Margot Robbie joined her fellow actors in a fight for their rights on Wednesday at a SAG-AFTRA rally, just months after she played the lead in the highest-grossing movie of the year, Barbie.

The 33-year-old actress proudly carried a poster over her head as she marched with hundreds of protestors from Netflix to Paramount Studios in West Hollywood.

Margot Robbie was seen putting on a leggy display as she wore an oversized white T-shirt with "SAG-AFTRA ON STRIKE!" printed on it and marched with fellow actors in chunky white sneakers.

According to the Daily Mail, Australian actress Samara Weaving was spotted walking exactly behind Margot, and she was seen wearing green shorts and a white cap.

SAG-AFTRA, representing Hollywood actors, and WGA (Writers Guild of America), representing Hollywood writers, are currently on a joint strike, demanding better wages and health coverage and vowing to protect every artist from being replaced by Artificial Intelligence in the entertainment industry.

WGA announced their strike in May, and SAG-AFTRA on July 14. Despite the strike entering its second month without their demands being met, the actors appeared in high spirits.

Margot's appearance on the picket line comes just months after she was travelling the world in promotion of her smash summer film Barbie.