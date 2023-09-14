Kendall Jenner enjoys date night with Bad Bunny amidst his stance against marriage and kids

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny made a public appearance together in New York City on Wednesday night, marking their latest outing as a couple. Rumors of their romance initially surfaced in February, and on this occasion, they chose the popular celebrity restaurant, Carbone, for a romantic dinner for two.

Kendall, the 27-year-old reality TV star, exuded effortless chic in a silky cream blouse paired with stylish black flared pants. She left her blouse slightly unbuttoned, revealing a glimpse of her midriff, as she confidently strolled the city sidewalks in leather boots. Her silky brunette hair was neatly tucked behind her ears, and she opted for a minimal makeup look.

Bad Bunny, attempting to maintain a low profile, sported sunglasses, a New York Yankees baseball cap, and a black plaid head scarf during their midweek outing. The 29-year-old Puerto Rican hitmaker wore a loose-fitting white striped shirt, black slacks, and black leather dress shoes, closely following Kendall as they entered the Italian restaurant.

This date night coincided with Bad Bunny briefly addressing their relationship in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, although he stopped short of confirming it outright. He acknowledged the criticism he's received for being associated with a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family but emphasized that he had no obligation to clarify his personal life to anyone beyond his close circle.

"I'm not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone," the heartthrob explained. He stressed that he owed explanations only to his friends and family, not to strangers on the internet. He firmly stated, "There are people who say that artists have to put up with it. I don't have to accept anything and everything because I wanted to be an artist. At the end of the day, you listen to me because you want to. I don't force you to."

Later in the interview, when asked about his plans for marriage and children, Bad Bunny offered a candid response. Despite Kendall being the only one of Kris Jenner's six children yet to have a child, he expressed no immediate desire for traditional milestones, stating, "No. I don't think so. Not ever, but not now."