Ed Sheeran rocks casual look as he steps out in California after surprise wedding appearance

Ed Sheeran opted for a relaxed look during his visit to an Italian restaurant on Wednesday night, just a week after he made an unexpected appearance at a fortunate couple's wedding.

The 32-year-old singer was dressed in green trousers, a baseball cap, and a black T-shirt, proudly displaying his renowned colorful tattoos.

Ed indulged in a meal at Giorgio Baldi, an Italian restaurant run by a family in Santa Monica, California.

Back in September, Ed had made a couple's wedding day unforgettable with a surprise performance. He serenaded the surprised bride and groom with "Magical," the opening track from his upcoming seventh studio album, "Autumn Variations."



It's worth noting that "Autumn Variations" marks Ed's first solo album without a title featuring a mathematical symbol.

Ed had some extra free time on his hands due to the cancellation of his show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, citing 'safety concerns.' Armed with an acoustic guitar, the singer-songwriter surprised everyone with an impromptu appearance at the iconic Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, where the young couple was exchanging vows.

The chapel is renowned for its Elvis Presley-themed weddings and its quirky 'drive-thru tunnel of love.' Ed was joined by four backing vocalists as they made their way to Kya and Matt Debono's ceremony.

He shared a video of this memorable moment with his Instagram followers on Monday, captioning it: 'Crashed a wedding, this is Magical.'

Ed Sheeran has a track record of wedding crashing, having previously surprised guests at a wedding in Australia back in 2015. During that event in Sydney, he performed during the bride and groom's first dance, thanks to the efforts of popular local radio DJs Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O' Henderson.

