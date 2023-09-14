 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, September 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle relationship has changed, expert spots MAJOR clue

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 14, 2023

File Footage 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may look happy to be together at the ongoing Invictus Games in Germany, however, the reality is very different.

Analysing their recent appearances at the games, a body language expert spotted a major clue which indicates that their marriage is not the same as before.

The relationship of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have always appeared very loved-up, has “evolved,” expert Darren Stanton claimed.

She explained to The Mirror, "I did notice that there has been a decrease in power gestures from Meghan towards Harry.”

“For example, she would previously put her hand on his back and guide him by his elbow,” she continued. “However, in recent months, there has been a dramatic decrease in the demonstration of these types of gestures, where she is trying to assert her power.”

“This shows that their relationship has evolved,” the expert added.

The revelation comes amid rumours that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are headed towards divorce just five years after marriage.

Fueling the speculations, Meghan has been seen sans her wedding ring during her latest appearances, including the Invictus Games.  

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton imitates Jenna Ortega

Kate Middleton imitates Jenna Ortega
King Charles issues statement on Libya floods

King Charles issues statement on Libya floods

Travis Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift dating rumours

Travis Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift dating rumours

Prince Harry receives huge blow from King Charles: ‘He’s emotionally teetering’ video

Prince Harry receives huge blow from King Charles: ‘He’s emotionally teetering’
Taylor Swift fans thrilled she’s dating ‘real man’ after Joe Alwyn, Matty Healy split

Taylor Swift fans thrilled she’s dating ‘real man’ after Joe Alwyn, Matty Healy split
King Charles feels 'a daughter' wouldn’t have betrayed him like son Prince Harry

King Charles feels 'a daughter' wouldn’t have betrayed him like son Prince Harry
Here’s why Prince Harry visited late Queen’s burial site despite historic royal rift

Here’s why Prince Harry visited late Queen’s burial site despite historic royal rift
Are Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker friendly with her ex Scott Disick?

Are Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker friendly with her ex Scott Disick?
Kate Middleton discreetly conducts meeting after UK military veterans’ snub

Kate Middleton discreetly conducts meeting after UK military veterans’ snub
Ed Sheeran rocks casual look as he steps out in California after surprise wedding appearance

Ed Sheeran rocks casual look as he steps out in California after surprise wedding appearance
Liam Payne's close friends express deep concern as he battles life beyond One Direction

Liam Payne's close friends express deep concern as he battles life beyond One Direction
'Newly single' Sofia Vergara walks out of game show as Howie Mandel cracks another uncomfortable joke

'Newly single' Sofia Vergara walks out of game show as Howie Mandel cracks another uncomfortable joke