Prince Harry, Meghan Markle relationship has changed, expert spots MAJOR clue

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may look happy to be together at the ongoing Invictus Games in Germany, however, the reality is very different.

Analysing their recent appearances at the games, a body language expert spotted a major clue which indicates that their marriage is not the same as before.

The relationship of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have always appeared very loved-up, has “evolved,” expert Darren Stanton claimed.

She explained to The Mirror, "I did notice that there has been a decrease in power gestures from Meghan towards Harry.”

“For example, she would previously put her hand on his back and guide him by his elbow,” she continued. “However, in recent months, there has been a dramatic decrease in the demonstration of these types of gestures, where she is trying to assert her power.”

“This shows that their relationship has evolved,” the expert added.

The revelation comes amid rumours that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are headed towards divorce just five years after marriage.

Fueling the speculations, Meghan has been seen sans her wedding ring during her latest appearances, including the Invictus Games.