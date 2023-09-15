England's Nat Sciver-Brunt scores historic century during her 100th ODI

England Women's Nat Sciver-Brunt responds to the cheering crowd after making a record-breaking century on her 100th ODI during ICC Women's T20WC 2023 played against Sri Lanka on September 14, 2023, in Leicester, UK. — X/@cricbuzz

Nat Sciver-Brunt smashed a record-breaking century in her 100th one-day international (ODI) appearance, scoring England's fastest women's ODI century, in just 66 balls, while stepping in place of ill captain Heather Knight.

The No 1 ranked batter and all-rounder in the ICC Women's Player Rankings, Sciver-Brunt reached 120 from 74 deliveries after surpassing the previous mark by Charlotte Edwards from 70 balls against New Zealand in 2012.

However, if Maia Bouchier had smashed her 65th ball for a six, Sciver-Brunt's record would have only lasted a few minutes. Instead, she was lbw for 95, ending a 193-run stand in 121 deliveries with Sciver-Brunt that featured numerous boundaries.

The toss had been postponed in Leicester because of the constant rain, but when it stopped, Sri Lanka chose to bat first and bowled England out for 18/2 after five overs.

Despite the early setback, Sciver-Brunt and Bouchier worked together to quickly get the team to 72/2 in 10 overs.

The duo accelerated as Bouchier reached her half-century in just 38 balls, ICC Cricket reported.

Sciver-Brunt completed her century off 66 balls, making it the quickest ODI ton by an England women's player, after a 193-run standoff in 20 overs, with Bouchier trapped by Kavisha Dilhari.

However, the England all-rounder seemed unfazed by the wicket and hit three fours in a row in the same over.

She had already done enough to give England a tremendous score when she was bowled out in the following over for a stunning 120.