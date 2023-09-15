Sophie Turner ‘begged’ Joe Jonas for ‘another chance’ before he filed for divorce

File Footage

Sophie Turner reportedly “begged” her husband Joe Jonas to give her “another chance” before the duo announced their separation.

However, without giving her any time, the Jonas Brothers band member took the decision of parting ways from her after four-year marriage.

The former lovers were struggling because of “parenthood and their careers” after they welcomed their second child in 2022.

As per In Touch Weekly, Turner wanted to get back to work after giving birth but she was irritated when Jonas joined his band Jonas Brothers for The Tour.

“Sophie resented that Joe assumed she’d put work aside while he went on his [current Jonas Brothers] tour, especially since they’d discussed her returning to work after having their second kid,” the insider said.

The source added, “She felt lied to when he expected her to join him on the road” but still managed to join him for Jonas Brothers kickoff concert in New York City on August 12.

“Sophie had wanted Joe to wait until she was back in the States,” the insider revealed while speaking of their divorce, adding, “She begged for another chance.”