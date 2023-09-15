James McAvoy makes dapper appearance at Vogue World afterparty

James McAvoy and wife Lisa Liberati attended the Vogue World Show along with Sienna Miller, Rita Ora

James McAvoy made a stylish entrance at the glamorous Vogue World afterparty in London on Thursday evening, accompanied by his wife, Lisa Liberati.

The 43-year-old Scottish actor looked impeccably dressed in a well-fitted grey striped blazer and dark grey trousers. He layered his ensemble with a neatly tucked-in white shirt, leaving the top buttons undone.

Completing his sophisticated look, he sported navy suede shoes and kept his blazer buttoned up. His beard was neatly trimmed, and he slicked back his silver hair to showcase his photogenic features.

In contrast, his wife Lisa, aged 44, exuded elegance in a form-fitting black playsuit adorned with metallic tassels serving as sleeves.

She wore a choker necklace that descended from her neck, showcasing her impeccable fashion sense, and paired her outfit with beige boots. Her brunette locks were sleekly styled back, and she stayed close to her husband as they made their way home.

Earlier in the evening, the Vogue World Show at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane brought together supermodels, acting icons, royalty, and some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry.

Notable attendees included Sienna Miller, Rita Ora, Jodie Turner Smith, and Winnie Harlow, while Victoria Beckham discreetly entered through the back entrance.

The event marked the opening night of London Fashion Week, and Sienna Miller, who is expecting her second child with boyfriend Oli Green, 26, defied maternity fashion norms by proudly displaying her bump in a Schiaparelli couture crop top and puff ball skirt.