Friday, September 15, 2023
Drake drops new track with SZA

Drake Friday released a new song Slime You Out, the first single from his upcoming album "For All the Dogs".

The rapper joined forces with singer and songwriter SZA  on the track which was released midday.

In the song, Drake expressed his frustrations about spending an exorbitant amount of money on women. 

SZA uses the trak to deliver counterjabs at her beau’s fraudulent behavior.

Drake  first announced the single at the Austin stop of his It’s All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage. 

He said, “I’m even going to say something tonight in Austin, Texas, I haven’t said yet,” he shared at Moody Center. 

The rapper added, “I know y’all excited to hear the album. I know it’s, like, two weeks out. I’m a drop a song for y’all this week. Yeah, yeah. What a time, what a time. I appreciate y’all. Deeply, by the way, I do. It’s a lot of love in Texas.”


