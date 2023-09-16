 
Saturday, September 16, 2023
Kevin Costner's ex Christine willing to accept proposed divorce settlement

Saturday, September 16, 2023

Kevin Costner is facing a nasty divorce battle with his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner. The latter has filed a petition asking the court to order Costner to cover her legal costs for the trial, amounting to a whopping $885,000.

Kevin's lawyer declared the petition from his estranged wife nothing but outrageous, and now Christine has reacted to the legal attorney's comment, stating that she was ready to accept the divorce settlement proposed by the Yellowstone actor before the terms were switched up on her, leading to the trial in court.

The purse designer's legal team argued in court that Costner insisted on using litigation against their client despite her willingness to settle the matters outside the court, which has racked up court costs.

According to Fox News, in a September 14, 2023, court filing, Christine's legal team revealed that she agreed to the proposed settlement sent to her by the actor himself but later changed her stance because the formal settlement did not match the proposed settlement.

Costner's team has argued that the cost demanded by Christine seems ridiculous, as it accounts for 1,106 hours at $800 per hour just for the November trial. However, Christine's legal team claims that the amount will cover past, present, and future legal coverage for their client, not just for the November trial.

Christine filed for divorce from Costner in May 2023 and marked the official date of their separation as April 11. The couple shares three children: Hayes, Caden, and Grace. 

