entertainment
Saturday, September 16, 2023
Web Desk

King Charles shares his dance video as Prince Harry celebrates 39th birthday

Web Desk

Saturday, September 16, 2023

Britain’s King Charles danced his heart out in a video shared by the royal family as his younger son Prince Harry celebrated the 39th birthday

The royal family, on behalf of the king, posted the video on X, formerly Twitter and Instagram, to mark Rosh Hashanah.

The family also tweeted, “Warm wishes to everyone celebrating Rosh Hashanah this weekend.

“The King dancing with members of the local community at @JW3London in December 2023.”

The video has won the hearts of the royal fans.

Reacting to it, a royal fan commented, “Always lovely to see King Charles attending events with different communities.”

The royal family posted King Charles dance video on the 39th birthday of monarch’s younger son Prince Harry on Friday.

Harry celebrated his special day with wife Meghan Markle and ‘extended family’, the Invictus family, in Germany. 

