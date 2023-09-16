King Charles shares his dance video as Prince Harry celebrates 39th birthday

King Charles shares dance video as Prince Harry celebrates 39th birthday

Britain’s King Charles danced his heart out in a video shared by the royal family as his younger son Prince Harry celebrated the 39th birthday



The royal family, on behalf of the king, posted the video on X, formerly Twitter and Instagram, to mark Rosh Hashanah.

The family also tweeted, “Warm wishes to everyone celebrating Rosh Hashanah this weekend.

“The King dancing with members of the local community at @JW3London in December 2023.”

The video has won the hearts of the royal fans.

Reacting to it, a royal fan commented, “Always lovely to see King Charles attending events with different communities.”

Harry celebrated his special day with wife Meghan Markle and ‘extended family’, the Invictus family, in Germany.