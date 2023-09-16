Justin Bieber reflects on Diddy's rejection of his 'trash' song at age 14

Justin Bieber is taking a stroll down memory lane in celebration of Sean "Diddy" Combs' latest project, "The Love Album: Off The Grid."

The Confident artist reminisced about a time before his rise to fame when he attempted to share his musical talents with Diddy, only to face rejection.

"I remember going to my brother Diddy's office to pitch him a song I wrote for him when I was like 14, sadly the song was trash haha,” Bieber shared on his Instagram Story on Thursday night.

Regrettably, Bieber received a resounding "no" from Diddy at the time. However, he stands as living proof that a deferred dream doesn't always equate to a denied dream.

"Fast forward to a few years ago Puff asked if I would freestyle something for his upcoming love album. Wild full circle moment, love you @diddy," concluded the 29-year-old.

Diddy's new album was officially launched on Friday and boasts an impressive lineup of top-tier talents, including Bieber. Together, they collaborated on the track Moments, with Bieber proudly displaying a screenshot of the heartfelt ballad playing on his phone in the Instagram Story post.

The Hello Good Morning hitmaker last released an LP in 2006 with Press Play. For "The Love Album," Diddy enlisted the talents of not only Bieber but also Fabolous, Jazmine Sullivan, 21 Savage, H.E.R., The Weeknd, Kehlani, Mary J. Blige, and many more for this extensive 23-track masterpiece.

Leading up to the album's debut, the founder of Bad Boy Records received the Global Icon Award at the 2023 VMAs on Tuesday.