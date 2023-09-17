Hugh Jackman reacts to Deborra-Lee Furness shock divorce

Hugh Jackman's inner thoughts about the shocking divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness revealed

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness part ways after 27 years of marriage, leaving the former in low spirits as he is “devastated” by the separation.

Stung by somberness, an insider spilled the beans that the X-Men star feels “very sad.”

Meanwhile, the pair's union failure had been “a long time coming,” adding, “It happened a while ago. Friends and family knew about it,” a source told Page Six.

Earlier, the couple issued a statement after their shock split, “We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage.”

“Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

The estranged duo added, “our family has been and always will be our highest priority” as “we undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love and kindness.”

“We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives,” the statement continued before they signed off as “Deb and Hugh Jackman.”

Concluding the statement, the couple said, “This is the sole statement either of us will make,”.

Met in 1995, Hugh and Deborra-Lee walked down the aisle in 1996. The couple shares two children.