WATCH: Messi attends son Thiago's match at Inter Miami academy

Lionel Messi at the Inter Miami Academy waiting for his son Thiago to start training. — Screengrab

Legendary footballer Lionel Messi was seen watching his son Thiago's match from the sidelines with his two other sons, Mateo and Ciro, at the Inter Miami Children Football Academy.

Messi, nearing the twilight of his illustrious career, has found a new footballing chapter in the United States. This summer, after an extraordinary career that included FIFA World Cup victories, numerous UEFA Champions League titles, Ballon d'Or awards, and countless other accolades, Messi made a move to Major League Soccer (MLS) with Inter Miami.

Since his debut in July, where he made a dramatic impact with a match-winning free-kick against Cruz Azul FC, Messi has been making his presence felt in American football.

Furthermore, he recently led Inter Miami to their first-ever Leagues Cup victory, showcasing his enduring talent and drive on the pitch.

As Messi's football journey continues in the United States, his son, Thiago Messi, has embarked on his own footballing journey by joining Inter Miami's U12 academy just three weeks ago.

Thiago follows in the footsteps of other famous football offspring, including David Beckham's son, Romeo, who also trained at the academy, and Phil Neville's son, who continues to play there.

Inter Miami CF Academy shared a video on their social media, showing Thiago in action during a friendly match against Weston FC. In another video circulating on social media, Messi was seen on the sidelines, accompanied by his other sons, Mateo and Ciro, eagerly waiting for Thiago to begin his training session.

Notably, Messi recently solidified his status as the most successful player in football history, with an impressive collection of 44 trophies to his name. He has also won international tournaments, including the World Cup and Copa America, with the Argentina national team.

Throughout his club career with FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, Messi clinched 12 league titles, four Champions League trophies, eight Spanish Super Cups, seven Copa del Rey titles, three UEFA Super Cups, three FIFA Club World Cups, and one Trophee des Champions.