Monday, September 18, 2023
Web Desk

Chrissy Teigen renews wedding vows with John Legend in 'elegant' Italy ceremony

Web Desk

Monday, September 18, 2023

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have renewed their vows on their 10th wedding anniversary.

The couple, who tied the knot in Lake Como in 2012, went back to the city to mark a decade of their wedding.

The celebrations began with a brunch at Villa Pizzo, reports PEOPLE.

"It was very romantic," the source says. "They arrived by boat. ... It was breathtaking to see them still so happy together."

"[John and Chrissy] came out onto a balcony and greeted all the guests," the insider says. "[John] also held a brief speech later, after the dinner."

"There was dancing and there was a lakeside bar that was a big favorite," the source continues. "The food was appreciated.”

The inside added: "It's been a very elegant, very classic event."

