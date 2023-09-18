Russel Brand faces new allegations days after four women accused him of rape

Russel Brand is now coming face to face with new allegations mere days after the comedian was accused of sexual assault and rape in The Sunday Times exposé.

Women detailed horrifying accounts of abuse and assault between 2006 and 2013. The investigation was carried out by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches, the English comic vehemently denied the claims.

According to The Times, “several women” have reached out to the publication with claims about Brand. However, the outlet stated that the allegations made by the women have not yet been investigated but they “will now be rigorously checked.”

The women accused the The Trews host of “aggressively” forcing himself on them in separate occasions while also carrying out derogatory actions. One of the accusers was only 16 when the alleged abuse occurred.

Following the exposé, Brand denied the “litany of egregious and aggressive attacks” in a lengthy Instagram video.

“These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies, and as I’ve written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous,” he said.

“Now during that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual. I was always transparent about that then … and to see that transparency metastasized into something criminal, that I absolutely deny, makes me question, is there another agenda at play?”