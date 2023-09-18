 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, September 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Russel Brand faces new allegations days after four women accused him of rape

By
Web Desk

Monday, September 18, 2023

Russel Brand faces new allegations days after four women accused him of rape
Russel Brand faces new allegations days after four women accused him of rape

Russel Brand is now coming face to face with new allegations mere days after the comedian was accused of sexual assault and rape in The Sunday Times exposé.

Women detailed horrifying accounts of abuse and assault between 2006 and 2013. The investigation was carried out by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches, the English comic vehemently denied the claims.

According to The Times, “several women” have reached out to the publication with claims about Brand. However, the outlet stated that the allegations made by the women have not yet been investigated but they “will now be rigorously checked.”

The women accused the The Trews host of “aggressively” forcing himself on them in separate occasions while also carrying out derogatory actions. One of the accusers was only 16 when the alleged abuse occurred.

Following the exposé, Brand denied the “litany of egregious and aggressive attacks” in a lengthy Instagram video.

“These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies, and as I’ve written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous,” he said.

“Now during that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual. I was always transparent about that then … and to see that transparency metastasized into something criminal, that I absolutely deny, makes me question, is there another agenda at play?”

More From Entertainment:

Sylvester Stallone reflects on stunning Hollywood career at TIFF, ‘the last of the dinosaurs’

Sylvester Stallone reflects on stunning Hollywood career at TIFF, ‘the last of the dinosaurs’
Prince Harry sought comfort in Invictus Games after royal family snub

Prince Harry sought comfort in Invictus Games after royal family snub
Meghan Markle accused of ‘stealing’ the show at Harry’s Invictus Games

Meghan Markle accused of ‘stealing’ the show at Harry’s Invictus Games
Prince Harry cannot ignore ‘heroic’ Prince William while in US video

Prince Harry cannot ignore ‘heroic’ Prince William while in US
‘Dominant’ Meghan Markle overshadowed Prince Harry's charisma at Invictus Games?

‘Dominant’ Meghan Markle overshadowed Prince Harry's charisma at Invictus Games?
Russell Brand shunned by women charity following sexual assault allegations

Russell Brand shunned by women charity following sexual assault allegations
'Barbie' knocks off 'Avengers' in highest-grossing movies spot

'Barbie' knocks off 'Avengers' in highest-grossing movies spot
Hayden Christensen fans send love to star for reprising ‘Star Wars’ role in ‘Ahsoka’

Hayden Christensen fans send love to star for reprising ‘Star Wars’ role in ‘Ahsoka’
Jennifer Hudson pauses talk show release after Drew Barrymore amid writers’ strike

Jennifer Hudson pauses talk show release after Drew Barrymore amid writers’ strike
Russell Brand's manager cuts ties with him amid sexual assault allegations

Russell Brand's manager cuts ties with him amid sexual assault allegations
BTS’s Suga all set to join military, reps announce date

BTS’s Suga all set to join military, reps announce date
‘Toxic’ Ben Affleck ‘cheating’ on Jennifer Lopez with ex Jennifer Garner? video

‘Toxic’ Ben Affleck ‘cheating’ on Jennifer Lopez with ex Jennifer Garner?