Meghan Markle’s estranged dad compares himself to King Charles

Meghan Markle’s estranged father Thomas Markle has compared his situation to King Charles’ in a series of new claims made on a recent talk show.

As per Mirror UK, Thomas Markle sat down on Good Morning Britain on Monday morning, September 18, and discussed his relationship, or lack thereof, with Meghan and Prince Harry’s kids; his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet.

During his conversation about this with hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley, Thomas shared how much he still loves his daughter Meghan and can’t ‘recognise anything he’s done wrong’ for her to deny him his grandkids.

In the same vein, Thomas drew a comparison between himself and King Charles, saying: “The other side of the coin is, King Charles hasn't done anything wrong too and he's denied the grandkids like I am.”

“Every time I see King Charles, I realise he and I share the same grandkids, that's not fair,” he added.

Thomas’ comments come just as Meghan and Prince Harry return to the US from their week-long trip to Dusseldorf, Germany for the Invictus Games, which have been declared a ‘roaring success’ by royal watchers and critics alike.