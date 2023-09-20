 
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Thomas Markle wants Meghan Markle to ‘reach out’ to him: ‘Still love her'

Meghan Markle’s estranged father, Thomas Markle, is all up for making amends with his daughter
Meghan Markle’s estranged father, Thomas Markle, is all up for making amends with his daughter, and in a recent talk show appearance, explicitly stated how much he wants for Meghan to ‘reach out’ to him to fix their bond.

Thomas appeared on Good Morning Britain on Monday, and in a lengthy discussion with hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley about him getting iced out by Meghan, stated how much he still loves his daughter.

As per Thomas: “I still love her, I'll love her forever. I want her to reach out to me and let me have a little peace.”

“I have always apologised for anything I might have done, but I don't recognise anything I've done wrong. I'm sorry if I have but I can't find anything,” the senior Markle added.

Later in the same talk, Thomas even talked about Meghan keeping his grandkids, Archie and Lilibet, away from him, and went as far as to compare his situation with his grandkids to King Charles, who reportedly also has no real contact with Harry and Meghan’s kids. 

