Selena Gomez opens up about falling in love for the first time: "Weird but incredible"

Selena Gomez has opened up about her first love, and provided a window into her emotional journey.

In an intimate interview she conducted with James Franco for V Magazine, Selena Gomez talked openly about her experience in relationships. The pop artist admitted that her views about love changed with time.

The Calm Down singer reportedly cited her "first love" during the interview to heighten the tension. She didn't specifically mention Justin Bieber, but it is commonly believed that she was referring to him, according to Pink Villa. “It was a powerful experience,” she recalled.

Selena went on to say during the interview, “I was 18 years old, and it was my first love. The older I get, I’m guarding certain things more. After being put through the scrutiny, I understand what it is.”

The Rare Beauty founder added, “When you’re young and you’re being told so many different things … it almost felt like all we had was each other, like the world was against us, in a way. It was really weird but it was incredible.”

According to V Magazine's sources, Selena also talked about episodes of anxiety and depression as she admitted, "It just makes me very anxious. I wouldn't leave as often for a few months when I was a little depressed.”