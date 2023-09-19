 
menu menu menu
sports
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Missing ex-NFL star Sergio Brown responds to accusations of mom's murder

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Former NFL player Sergio Brown. — X/@ChiefPerm
Former NFL player Sergio Brown. — X/@ChiefPerm

Former NFL player Sergio Brown who was reported missing soon after his mother was found dead near a creek behind her suburban Chicago home, responded to police's suspicion on Tuesday via Instagram.

Myrtle Brown, 73, was reported missing by family members on Saturday after they couldn't locate or get in touch with her or her son, the Maywood Police Department said in a press release.

According to spokeswoman Natalia Derevyanny of the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, Myrtle Brown suffered injuries as a result of an assault, and homicide was determined to be the cause of death.

“My brother Sergio is still missing,” Sergio Brown’s brother, Nick Brown wrote on Instagram on Sunday. “If anyone knows where he is I want him to know that I love you and please come home.”

However, on Tuesday, Brown posted a story on his Instagram account saying that the news that had been circulating was "fake" and said that he thought his mother was on vacation while making accusations against the Maywood Police Department.

He also claimed that the police "kidnapped me twice from... home."

According to Chicago CNN affiliate WBBM, police responded and taped off a home street in Maywood, some 15 miles west of the Loop.

“Myrtle, she was an outstanding woman, and I’m hoping she’s in the right place and she’s with God,” Carlos Cortez, Myrtle Brown’s next-door neighbour, told WBBM. “I never would’ve expected this in a million years.”

Myrtle Brown, Sergio Browns mother. — Instagram/@ynickbrowny
Myrtle Brown, Sergio Brown's mother. — Instagram/@ynickbrowny

When speaking to the family, Cortez claimed they spoke about how Sergio's behaviour had been the recent months.

"They said he wasn't himself the last few months. He was out of his mind," he said, according to The US Sun.

"They seen him taking out the trash, and they seen him have a bonfire where he burned all her clothes," Cortez claimed of the allegedly retrieved footage.

Cortez says that he last saw her and Sergio on Thursday while Myrtle's sister, Sheila Simmons said she had also last spoken to her on Thursday.

Before signing with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2010, Sergio Brown, 35, played football for Notre Dame.

As a player with the Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Buffalo Bills throughout the course of seven NFL seasons.

Nick Brown urged people to avoid the family's property and get in touch with Maywood police if they have any information regarding his brother's whereabouts while the inquiry is still ongoing.

More From Sports:

WATCH: Shaheen Afridi’s mehndi event held ahead of marriage ceremony

WATCH: Shaheen Afridi’s mehndi event held ahead of marriage ceremony
Bellingham becomes instant fan favourite at Real Madrid

Bellingham becomes instant fan favourite at Real Madrid
Where do Pakistan stand as World Cup gets closer?

Where do Pakistan stand as World Cup gets closer?
World Cup 2023: Shaheen Afridi likely to be named 'vice-captain'

World Cup 2023: Shaheen Afridi likely to be named 'vice-captain'
What could be Pakistan's World Cup 2023 squad?

What could be Pakistan's World Cup 2023 squad?
Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay marks historic win at Eugene Diamond League final

Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay marks historic win at Eugene Diamond League final
Asia Cup 2023: Indian pacer gifts $5,000 cheque to Sri Lankan ground staff

Asia Cup 2023: Indian pacer gifts $5,000 cheque to Sri Lankan ground staff
Buccaneers' Shaq Barrett dedicates victory over Chicago Bears to late daughter

Buccaneers' Shaq Barrett dedicates victory over Chicago Bears to late daughter
Shadab Khan's position as vice-captain 'in danger'

Shadab Khan's position as vice-captain 'in danger'
Pakistan regain No.1 spot in ICC ODI rankings despite defeat in Asia Cup

Pakistan regain No.1 spot in ICC ODI rankings despite defeat in Asia Cup
Cricket fraternity venerates Siraj's heroics in Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka

Cricket fraternity venerates Siraj's heroics in Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka
WATCH: Messi attends son Thiago's match at Inter Miami academy

WATCH: Messi attends son Thiago's match at Inter Miami academy