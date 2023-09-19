Missing ex-NFL star Sergio Brown responds to accusations of mom's murder

Former NFL player Sergio Brown. — X/@ChiefPerm

Former NFL player Sergio Brown who was reported missing soon after his mother was found dead near a creek behind her suburban Chicago home, responded to police's suspicion on Tuesday via Instagram.

Myrtle Brown, 73, was reported missing by family members on Saturday after they couldn't locate or get in touch with her or her son, the Maywood Police Department said in a press release.

According to spokeswoman Natalia Derevyanny of the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, Myrtle Brown suffered injuries as a result of an assault, and homicide was determined to be the cause of death.

“My brother Sergio is still missing,” Sergio Brown’s brother, Nick Brown wrote on Instagram on Sunday. “If anyone knows where he is I want him to know that I love you and please come home.”

However, on Tuesday, Brown posted a story on his Instagram account saying that the news that had been circulating was "fake" and said that he thought his mother was on vacation while making accusations against the Maywood Police Department.

He also claimed that the police "kidnapped me twice from... home."

According to Chicago CNN affiliate WBBM, police responded and taped off a home street in Maywood, some 15 miles west of the Loop.

“Myrtle, she was an outstanding woman, and I’m hoping she’s in the right place and she’s with God,” Carlos Cortez, Myrtle Brown’s next-door neighbour, told WBBM. “I never would’ve expected this in a million years.”

Myrtle Brown, Sergio Brown's mother. — Instagram/@ynickbrowny

When speaking to the family, Cortez claimed they spoke about how Sergio's behaviour had been the recent months.

"They said he wasn't himself the last few months. He was out of his mind," he said, according to The US Sun.

"They seen him taking out the trash, and they seen him have a bonfire where he burned all her clothes," Cortez claimed of the allegedly retrieved footage.

Cortez says that he last saw her and Sergio on Thursday while Myrtle's sister, Sheila Simmons said she had also last spoken to her on Thursday.

Before signing with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2010, Sergio Brown, 35, played football for Notre Dame.

As a player with the Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Buffalo Bills throughout the course of seven NFL seasons.

Nick Brown urged people to avoid the family's property and get in touch with Maywood police if they have any information regarding his brother's whereabouts while the inquiry is still ongoing.