Meghan Markle branded an ‘ornamental mute’ Duchess

Experts are of the opinion that Meghan Markle has transformed into the one thing she feared most, and that is becoming “an ornamental, mute adjunct to a prince.”

Claims of this nature have been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She shared all her thoughts in a candid piece for News.com.au.

It started by saying, “The hugely successful Invictus Games have wrapped in Germany and with the national banners being tidied away and competitors on the way home, the biggest takeaway I have is: Golly, that was weird.”

“Not the incredible scenes of bravery and of the human spirit overcoming visible and invisible trauma but the highly unusual ‘what the’ behaviour of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex,” she also pointed out in the piece.

Before signing off from the piece she also said, “What the hell has happened to her?”

"In a horrible turn up for the books, in the four days she was in Europe, Meghan became the very thing she seemed to fight so hard during her palace tenure – an ornamental, mute adjunct to a prince.”

