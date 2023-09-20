 
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need 'more than apology' to make Kate happy

Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have hurt Kate Middleton for an indefinite amount of time.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have hurt Kate with their words and have upset the Princess of Wales with their damaging statements.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe says: “Some of what Harry and Meghan have said, particularly about Kate, was so personal, and it's going to take years to heal the hurt because of the damage that's been done."

Duncan continued: "It's going to take more than an apology to fix the relationships."

This comes as Meghan and Harry spoke about upsetting Kate Middleton over Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress at their wedding.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex admitted Meghan had an unfortunate interaction with Kate over the size of Charlotte’s outfit.

