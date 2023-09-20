Selena Gomez addresses terror over AI's impact on music: 'It terrifies me'

Selena Gomez openly expressed her fear of artificial intelligence and discussed various subjects during her participation in the inaugural Music + Health Conference organized by Universal Music Group and Thrive Global on Tuesday.



During the West Hollywood event that spanned an entire day, Selena Gomez engaged in a conversation with Universal Music Group CEO, Sir Lucian Grainge, and Thrive Global CEO, Arianna Huffington regarding the ongoing concern about AI in Hollywood, particularly in light of ongoing negotiations in the industry.

When asked about her perspective on how AI might impact the music sector, the acclaimed VMA winner expressed optimism about the future. She articulated her reluctance, stating, "I don’t think anybody in my field wants to feel like they need to lean on a computer in order to translate their story or what they’re trying to say."

"It terrifies me, to be honest, the whole AI thing," she expressed. "But I don’t think you could ever replace what a human being can write," she added.

Gomez cited the wisdom of Lil Wayne, who emphasized the uniqueness of each individual, reinforcing the idea that human creativity remains irreplaceable.

Gomez's discussion marked the conclusion of a packed day at the Music and Health conference held in West Hollywood. The conference began with a keynote conversation between Grainge and Huffington, with Willow Bay, dean of the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism and spouse of Bob Iger, serving as the emcee for the day's events.

The conference gathered leading experts from diverse fields, including music, science, health, fitness, and technology. Notable participants included Rick Rubin, who joined remotely via Zoom for a conversation with Bay, and panel discussions featuring prominent figures from the realms of science and medicine, such as Dr. Lisa Miller, Dr. Daniel Levitin, Dr. Assal Habibi, Jaron Lanier, and neurosurgeon-scholar Dr. Ali Rezai.

The day also featured a performance and discussion with Chelsea Cutler, an artist from Republic Records, along with a breathing session and performance by Chad Lawson, a pianist and composer associated with Decca Records.