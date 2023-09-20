 
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Sophie Turner reconnects with Taylor Swift for a girls' night out amid divorce

Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner, both of whom have had past relationships with Joe Jonas, were spotted enjoying a girls' night out in New York City on a Tuesday evening.

The 33-year-old Bad Blood singer caught up with the 27-year-old Game Of Thrones alum for a lowkey dinner at Via Carota, located in the heart of the city. This meeting came shortly after Joe Jonas, one of their former flames, filed for divorce from Sophie earlier this month.

Taylor Swift notably dated Joe Jonas from July 2008 until their split just a few months later in October. On the other hand, Sophie, who shares two children with the former Disney channel actor, tied the knot with Jonas in 2019 until their recent split became public.

Despite their shared history with Joe, the two exes appeared to be in high spirits as they strolled through a bustling sidewalk, wearing small smiles on their faces.

Taylor flaunted her early fall fashion sense by wearing a rust-colored dress layered with an oversized, unfastened denim jacket. She completed her look with brown crocodile-embossed boots featuring a chunky heel at the back. Her blonde locks were pulled back into a simple ponytail, with bangs gently framing her forehead. 

Sophie, who has been busy filming the upcoming ITV drama Joan in Spain, appeared to be moving forward after her recent split from Joe Jonas following four years of marriage. 

She joined Taylor for the night out, sporting a gray halter-style cropped top with a plunging neckline, revealing a glimpse of her toned midriff. She paired the top with loose-fitting dark gray trousers secured with a belt, with a black sweater tied around her waist in case of cooler temperatures later in the evening. 

The stylish pair confidently linked arms as they made their way through the crowded streets of the bustling city.

